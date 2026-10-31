Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026
Report: Two girls die in blaze at tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis
Two young girls have died after a fire broke out overnight in a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, Palestinian media reports.
The girls, identified as Habiba Zannoun and Aysal Abu Shaiban, reportedly succumbed to their injuries early this morning.
The cause of the blaze remains unclear, though Palestinian reports link the incident to the precarious living conditions in Gaza’s displacement camps.
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