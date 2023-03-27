Right-wing protesters block roads in Jerusalem, police use stun grenades in Tel Aviv

Police officers are trying to disperse right-wing protesters blocking Menachem Begin Boulevard in Jerusalem.

מפגיני ימין חוסמים את דרך בגין בירושלים | עדכונים שוטפים >>> https://t.co/6cYRR0SaP4@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/TCtAq74CXc — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 27, 2023

Channel 13 reports that their team was attacked by the pro-overhaul demonstrators and a cameraman was beaten.

In Tel Aviv, police are using stun grenades to dissuade anti-government protesters from breaching barriers to reach the Ayalon Highway.