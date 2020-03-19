Rights group blasts Israel’s demolition of Palestinian buildings in midst of virus crisis

The B’Tselem rights group blasts Israeli authorities for proceeding with demolitions of Palestinian buildings amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Two buildings were razed this morning in the Bedouin hamlet of al-Muntar outside Jerusalem by the Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration body responsible for authorizing West Bank construction.

The troops also demolished a concrete floor on which a family was about to erect a makeshift home, which had been demolished last year.

Israel argues that these buildings are erected without the necessary permits, while Palestinians point out that such approvals are rarely granted to non-Jews in the West Bank.