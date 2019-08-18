Rivlin asks Ethiopia to expedite transfer of Israeli’s body found off desert trail

Yigal Amir, the Jewish extremist who assassinated prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, has been sent to solitary confinement in the Rimonim Prison in central Israel after launching a hunger strike to protest prison authorities’ confiscation of his telephone.

According to the Israel Prisons Service, Amir’s phone was taken from him for two months after he used it for political purposes in violation of prison rules.

IPS said Amir, who is serving a life sentence for the 1995 assassination, has been returning his meals since Friday and was therefore sent to solitary confinement Sunday morning for a seven-day stint.

Larissa Trimbobler, who married Amir in 2004 after a protracted legal struggle, wrote on Facebook last week that the confiscation followed a phone call by her husband to Yoav Eliasi, a rapper known as “The Shadow,” known for expressing far-right views.