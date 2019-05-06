Rivlin pays condolence calls to families of Israelis killed in Gaza flare-up

President Reuven Rivlin visits the families of three of the four Israelis killed yesterday by Gaza terror groups in the flare-up in southern Israel to console them.

The three are Moshe Agadi, 58, killed when a rocket landed next to his home in Ashkelon; Ziad al-Hamamda, 47, killed in another rocket attack on a factory in Ashkelon; and Pinchas Menachem Prezuazman, 21, struck by rocket shrapnel while running for cover in Ashdod.

The fourth fatality was Moshe Feder, 68, killed when an anti-tank missile fired from Gaza struck his car near Kibbutz Erez.

In a tweet, Rivlin says terror hits all parts of Israeli society and vows the state will “never surrender to it.”

Ultra-Orthodox, secular, religious and traditional, Jews and Arabs – terror strikes us all without discrimination and without mercy and we will never surrender to it. We are together in celebration and in consolation and I pray with all my might that you will know no more sorrow — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) May 6, 2019