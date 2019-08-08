Russia freezes assets of Kremlin critic Navalny’s anti-graft group

Iran’s defense minister says the formation of a US-led flotilla in the Gulf will “increase insecurity” and any Israeli involvement will have “disastrous consequences” for the region.

“The military coalition that America is seeking to form with the excuse of securing maritime transport will only increase insecurity in the region,” Defense Minister Amir Hatami says in a conference call with counterparts from Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

Reacting to reports of Israeli willingness to join the coalition, he says it would be “highly provocative and can have disastrous consequences for the region.”

There have been reports in the Israeli media of the country’s possible involvement although it was not clear in what capacity.

Tehran and Washington have been locked in a battle of nerves since US President Donald Trump withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran last year and reimposed sanctions.

Tensions have soared in the region, with drones downed and tankers mysteriously attacked in Gulf waters. Washington and its Gulf allies have accused the Islamic Republic of the tanker attacks, which Tehran denies.

In response, the US has been seeking to form a coalition whose mission– dubbed Operation Sentinel — it says is to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Gulf.

Britain, which already has warships on protection duty in the Gulf after a UK-flagged tanker was seized by Iranian Revolutionary Guards, has said it will join the planned operation. But other European countries have kept out, for fear it might harm European efforts to reach a negotiated settlement with Iran.

— AFP