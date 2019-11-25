The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Russian court to hear appeal of jailed Israeli-US backpacker next month
A Russian court will hear the appeal of an Israeli-American backpacker sentenced to 7.5 years after some 10 grams of marijuana were found in her luggage on a stopover in Russia.
Naama Issachar’s hearing is scheduled for December 12, reports say.
Auschwitz museum touts milestone of 1 million social media followers
The Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial museum has reached 1 million followers on social media and is hailing that milestone as it works to educate the world about the crimes committed by Nazi forces during World War II.
The memorial is located in southern Poland, which was under German occupation during the war. The state-run institution says the number of followers worldwide that it has on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram combined hit 1 million Monday.
Pawel Sawicki, a museum official who runs the social media accounts, credits celebrities and media figures for helping to spread word about its education mission.
He notes that Mark Hamill, the American actor who played Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” films, once tweeted: “It may be difficult, but @AuschwitzMuseum is the most important account I’ve ever followed.”
— AP
Iran rejects US order to pay $180 million over reporter’s jailing
Iran on Monday rejects a US court order for Tehran to pay $180 million in damages to a Washington Post reporter for jailing him on espionage charges.
Jason Rezaian spent 544 days in an Iranian prison before he was released in January 2016 in exchange for seven Iranians held in the United States.
On Friday, a US district court judge ordered damages be paid to Rezaian and his family in compensation for pain and suffering as well as economic losses.
The Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesman describes the journalist’s decision to seek damages as “strange.”
“Mr Jason Rezaian… was a security convict and the Islamic Republic of Iran commuted his (sentence of maximum punishment) to imprisonment,” says spokesman Abbas Mousavi.
“He was pardoned and despite having an open case… he was released,” Mousavi tells a news conference in Tehran.
“For him to go there and lodge a complaint and for American courts to lavishly determine such figures” was a course of action that Iran “rejects,” says Mousavi.
“This was a favor that the Islamic Republic of Iran did for him,” he says, adding that he could have been kept behind bars and punished more severely.
Mousavi says Iran could itself take similar legal action against the United States, without elaborating.
— AFP
Shakir heading to Europe to brief governments, then will work from Jordan
A few hours before boarding a plane to Sweden, deported human rights activist Shakir vows to continue and even intensify his work to highlight what he claims are widespread human rights violations in Israel and the Palestinian territories.
Shakir, who directs the Israel/Palestine department at New York-based Human Rights Watch, said he will spend the next few days briefing various European governments about his case, and will ultimately return to the region to continue his work. Despite his Israeli visa having been revoked he will remain in his current position, though he will be working from Amman, Jordan.
“Today marks the culmination of a multi-year effort to muzzle Human Rights Watch and to muzzle the human rights movement more broadly,” he says at a press conference in East Jerusalem’s American Colony Hotel.
— Raphael Ahren
Israel set to deport Human Rights Watch local director
Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine Director for Human Rights Watch since October 2016, must leave the country after Israel’s Supreme Court upheld a deportation order earlier this month following a long legal battle.
The court ordered him out of the country over his alleged support for a boycott, under a controversial 2017 law.
On Sunday, Shakir slammed the decision.
“We’re talking about a half-century-long occupation defined by systematic repression and institutional discrimination,” Shakir told The Associated Press. “That requires important, urgent work, and it’s unfortunate that I won’t be able to do it on the ground, but we won’t stop doing it.”
Kenneth Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch, said Israel was joining a “fairly ugly group of governments,” including Iran, Egypt and Venezuela, that have barred its researchers.
“They all thought that if you can somehow silence the messenger, you can then silence Human Rights Watch. It didn’t work out. We find ways to cover these countries even if our researcher is not able to be on the ground, and we’ll do the same thing with Israel,” he says.
— with AP
