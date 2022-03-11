Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

Russian forces kidnap mayor of captured city of Melitopol — Ukraine official

11 March 2022, 10:22 pm Edit
Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov. (Courtesy)
Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov. (Courtesy)

Russian troops have kidnapped the mayor of the captured city of Melitopol, according to a Ukrainian official who has posted a video of Ivan Fedorov being whisked away by a group of armed soldiers.

The clip is posted by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official in Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

An earlier version of this post mistakenly referred to the mayor’s city as Mariupol.

