Russian forces kidnap mayor of captured city of Melitopol — Ukraine official

Russian troops have kidnapped the mayor of the captured city of Melitopol, according to a Ukrainian official who has posted a video of Ivan Fedorov being whisked away by a group of armed soldiers.

The clip is posted by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official in Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

In this today's video from the occupied #Melitopol city in #Zaporizhzhya province you can see how in the middle of the day the #Russian soliders kidnap Ivan Fedorov, a mayor of the city. Video shared by the Ukraine presidential office (Kyrylo Tymoshenko). [Thread⬇️] pic.twitter.com/ei5cykbSYP — Victor Kovalenko (@MrKovalenko) March 11, 2022

An earlier version of this post mistakenly referred to the mayor’s city as Mariupol.