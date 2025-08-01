Sa’ar slams Russian strikes on Kyiv that damaged home of Israeli embassy staffer

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemns recent strikes by Russia on several districts of Kyiv, which he says damaged the home of an Israeli embassy staffer.

“I condemn the Russian strikes against residential neighborhoods in Kyiv, which resulted in an immense and tragic loss of life,” Sa’ar writes on X, adding that he just spoke with the secretary of the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, whose home was hit by the strikes.

“We call for a durable and lasting peace, which ensures security for Ukraine,” Sa’ar adds.

The remarks come two weeks after Sa’ar met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, where he announced that Israel and Ukraine have launched a strategic dialogue on the Iranian threat and denounced Russian attacks on civilians.