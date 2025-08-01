Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 1, 2025

Sa’ar slams Russian strikes on Kyiv that damaged home of Israeli embassy staffer

By Nava Freiberg 1 August 2025, 1:47 pm 1 Edit

Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Residents pass by the site of the Russian air strike which destroyed a residential house in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, July 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemns recent strikes by Russia on several districts of Kyiv, which he says damaged the home of an Israeli embassy staffer.

“I condemn the Russian strikes against residential neighborhoods in Kyiv, which resulted in an immense and tragic loss of life,” Sa’ar writes on X, adding that he just spoke with the secretary of the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, whose home was hit by the strikes.

“We call for a durable and lasting peace, which ensures security for Ukraine,” Sa’ar adds.

The remarks come two weeks after Sa’ar met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, where he announced that Israel and Ukraine have launched a strategic dialogue on the Iranian threat and denounced Russian attacks on civilians.

