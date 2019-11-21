Session of Lebanese-American who worked for Israel postponed over illness

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says a court session in the case of a Lebanese American accused of dealing with Israel has been postponed because of his illness.

NNA says today’s session of Amer Fakhoury in the southern market town of Nabatiyeh has been postponed until December 5.

Fakhoury is accused of collaborating with the Jewish state after he confessed he’d worked for Israel during the nearly two decades of its military presence in Lebanon.

Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948. Fakhoury had worked as a senior warden at the Khiam Prison in southern Lebanon that was run by an Israeli-backed militia, known as the South Lebanon Army.

He was detained after returning to his native Lebanon from the US in September.

Outside the courthouse in Nabatiyeh, a stronghold of the Hezbollah terror group, scores of people, including former Khiam prison detainees, gathered outside the building known as Palace of Justice.

— Agencies