Slain reporter Sotloff’s parents thank Trump, troops for ‘eliminating’ IS chief
The parents of Steven Sotloff, a Jewish journalist who was beheaded by Islamic State terrorists, say they are glad that the terror group’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is dead.
“The Sotloff family is thankful to President Trump, our brave US special forces and all involved intelligence allies for pinpointing and eliminating ISIS leader al-Baghdadi without suffering any US military casualties,” said Shirley Sotloff, reading from a statement on Sunday, as her husband stood beside her in front of their home.
“While the victory will not bring our beloved son Steven back to us, it is a significant step in the campaign against ISIS.”
US President Donald Trump recalled Sotloff by name, as well as three other American ISIS victims, during his announcement of the death of Baghdadi.
Trump called the Sotloff family following his news conference on Sunday morning.
Sotloff was kidnapped in August 2013 after crossing into Syria from Turkey and was killed on September 2, 2014. IS posted a video showing the beheading. American journalist James Foley had been similarly killed a month earlier by the terrorist group.
Sotloff, 31, was a native of Miami and grandson of Holocaust survivors who held dual Israeli citizenship.
— JTA
Israel will have to up security spending to counter Iran, PM says
Speaking to the Jewish leaders about Israel’s security challenges, which he says come from Iran, Netanyahu says Israel will need to increase the amount of money it spends on arms.
“We have to change our priorities,” he says, noting that the next government will have the difficult task of spearheading efforts to transfer funding from civilian to military purposes.
— Raphael Ahren
Netanyahu urges Gantz to ‘summon the courage’ to join government with him
Prime Minister Netanyahu again calls on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to “summon the courage” and enter a unity government with his Likud party.
Addressing the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem, Netanyahu accuses Blue and White number two Yair Lapid of being the main obstacle to a unity government.
“There is no reason why we can’t have a national unity government in 24 hours. There is no real substantive reason why we can’t do it,” the prime minister says.
— Raphael Ahren
In first, IDF names woman colonel as chief intel officer for regional command
For the first time in Israel’s history, a woman was nominated to serve as the chief intelligence officer for an IDF regional command today, the army says.
Col. “Nun” — who for security reasons can only be identified by her rank and first Hebrew initial of her name — is named as the next chief intelligence officer for the IDF Central Command, which operates in the West Bank.
Nun was drafted into the Israel Defense Forces in 2000 and served in a host of positions within Military Intelligence before her appointment to the high-ranking and highly sensitive role.
It is not immediately clear when she will enter the new position.
— Judah Ari Gross
Five protesters said killed in Iraq capital
Five protesters were killed today in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a rights commission says, bringing the total death toll nationwide since anti-government rallies erupted this month to nearly 240.
Ali Bayati of the Iraqi Human Rights Commission tells AFP it is unclear how they had died, but many in Baghdad in recent days have sustained severe trauma wounds from tear gas canisters fired by security forces.
— AFP
In Israel, US treasury secretary vows to up pressure on Iran
Standing alongside Netanyahu, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin pledges to increase economic sanctions against Iran.
He says the administration’s “maximum pressure campaign” is halting Iranian aggression.
Mnuchin is heading a delegation to the Middle East and India to discuss economic ties and counterterrorism initiatives.
He is joined by US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Mnuchin says American sanctions aim to force Iran to stop “their bad activities and exporting terrorism, looking to create nuclear capabilities, and missiles.”
— AP
Gantz to meet Joint List’s Odeh this week
Gantz will meet Thursday with Ayman Odeh, the chairman of the Joint List alliance of majority-Arab parties, his Blue and White party says.
It says the meeting will take place in Blue and White’s offices in Tel Aviv.
Netanyahu’s Likud party has accused Blue and White of seeking to form a minority government with outside support from the Joint List.
Gantz’s party has never expressed interest in such a scenario and a number of Blue and White MKs have ruled it out entirely.
Attempted stabbing reported in Old City; no one hurt
Police say there have been initial reports of an attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City.
There are no reports of casualties and the would-be stabber has been apprehended, police say.
Netanyahu: Iran placing missiles in Yemen to attack Israel
Prime Minister Netanyahu warns that Iran has deployed precision-guided missiles in Yemen with the purpose of attacking Israel from there.
Speaking alongside US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Netanyahu says, “Iran is seeking to develop now precision-guided munitions, missiles that can hit any target in the Middle East with a circumference of five to ten meters.
“They are developing this in Iran,” he adds. “They want to place them in Iraq and in Syria, and to convert Lebanon’s arsenal of 130,000 statistical rockets to precision-guided munitions.
“They seek also to develop that, and have already begun to put that in Yemen, with the goal of reaching Israel from there too.”
Turkey says it had ‘intensive’ contact with US during Baghdadi raid
Turkey says that its military and intelligence services had “intensive” contact with their American counterparts during the operation that led to the killing of Islamic State leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Baghdadi had been killed the previous night during a raid by US special forces in northwest Syria, a few kilometers from the Turkish border.
“Our military and our intelligence services were in contact with their American counterparts on this issue, they coordinated with each other,” Turkish presidency spokesman Ibrahim Kalin says.
“We can say there was an intensive dialogue between our militaries during the night of the operation,” Kalin tells reporters in Ankara.
Kalin describes Baghdadi’s death as a “victory,” adding that Ankara will continue its “effective fight” against IS’s “deviant ideology.”
He calls IS “a plague, a cancer that has harmed Muslims most of all.”
— AFP
IDF confirms missing soldier found dead
The Israel Defense Forces confirms that the soldier Eliezer Ashkenazi, who went missing yesterday morning, was found dead earlier today.
The IDF refuses to officially comment on the cause of death, saying military police are working to investigate the matter.
This morning police said Ashkenazi had been located, but refused to comment on his condition. It appears that this was in order to give authorities time to inform his family.
— Judah Ari Gross
Gantz, Lapid accuse Netanyahu of stalling coalition talks
Gantz says his meeting with Netanyahu yesterday did not yield any “tangible progress.”
“The ruling party does not want to hold a practical discussion about policy guidelines,” he tells a faction meeting of his Blue and White party in the Knesset.
“We will continue to talk to everyone and listen to the small parties, and we will not let them dictate the entire public agenda,” he adds.
Gantz’s number 2, Yair Lapid, steps up the rhetoric against Netanyahu and his Likud party, accusing the prime minister of posturing when he still had the mandate to try to form a government.
“I’ll tell you the difference between the 28 days Netanyahu had and our 28 days,” he says. “Netanyahu didn’t try to form a government; we are trying everything. I know what negotiations to form a government look like. I saw Netanyahu, I was in the room with him, when he wanted to form a government.
“He knows how to get it done. That’s not the situation here. Not this time. He didn’t put a single proposal on the table.”
Lapid goes on to accuse the prime minister, who is facing a pending indictment in three corruption cases, of seeking to impose an unprecedented third election on Israelis in under a year.
“Netanyahu used his 28 days for one purpose only – to push us toward elections,” he says. “He wants elections. It’s what his lawyers recommended. It’s what he needs because of his indictments.”
Liberman-Gantz meeting ends
Liberman and Gantz conclude their meeting, with both sides putting out a statement saying it was held “in a positive atmosphere.”
The statement says the meeting addressed “among other things, the issues of security, the state budget, the possible political scenarios and other topics.”
It says that a meeting between the negotiating teams of the two parties will be held soon.
Turkey warns it will attack Kurdish fighters who remain near border
Turkey’s foreign minister says his country’s military will attack any Syrian Kurdish fighter that remains along the border area in northeast Syria after a deadline for them to leave expires.
Mevlut Cavusoglu tells reporters Russian and Syrian officials provided information that some Kurdish fighters had pulled out of the border area, but others still had not. The Kurdish withdrawal is in line with a Russian-Turkish agreement reached last week.
The Syrian Kurdish fighters have until 3 p.m. GMT tomorrow to pull back to positions about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the Turkish border.
Turkey and Russia will conduct joint patrols along a border strip once the Kurdish forces leave.
Cavusoglu says a Russian military delegation is scheduled to arrive in Turkey to discuss the planned joint patrols.
— AP
Netanyahu takes over Diaspora ministry, his fourth portfolio
Netanyahu is set to assume a fourth ministerial position today, formally taking the helm of the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs.
The portfolio had been vacant since early June, when the prime minister fired the incumbent, Naftali Bennett, from the caretaker government after the April elections.
Today, as the 22nd Knesset resumes regular activities after a short break for the Jewish High Holy Days, Netanyahu will formally be declared diaspora minister.
Besides being prime minister, he also currently serves as defense minister, health minister and acting minister of labor, social affairs and social services (a post he assumed in August, after Haim Katz quit due to corruption allegations).
— Raphael Ahren
Gantz meets Liberman as coalition talks continue
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz and Avigdor Liberman, who heads the Yisrael Beytenu party, are meeting amid Gantz’s efforts to cobble together a unity coalition.
Gantz met yesterday with Netanyahu, his chief rival, who returned the mandate to form the next government to the president after failing to secure a Knesset majority.
Saudi Arabia says Baghdadi ‘distorted’ image of Islam, praises killing
Saudi Arabia says that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had distorted the image of Islam, and hails his killing by US special forces in northwest Syria.
“The kingdom appreciates the US administration’s efforts to pursue members of this terrorist organisation that distorted the real image of Islam… and committed atrocities and crimes,” says a Saudi foreign ministry source, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
— AFP
Two charged in flash flood death of 10 teens
Former administrators at a pre-military academy are indicted for their alleged role in the death of 10 teenagers in a flash flood in April 2018 in the so-called Tzafit stream disaster.
Both the former head of the Bnei Zion academy in Tel Aviv, Yuval Kahan, and its former education director, Aviv Bardichev, will be charged with reckless homicide, which carries a penalty of up to 12 years in prison.
The students, who were high school seniors trying out for the academy, were caught in the flooding during a desert hike near the Dead Sea.
Bardichev is alleged to have changed the route of the trip from the Tze’elim stream to the Tzafit stream despite being warned by a weather forecasting company not to travel in the area due to flooding.
Kahan, meanwhile, allegedly knew about the route change but chose to trust Bardichev’s judgment.
Law enforcement officials defend decision to search Netanyahu aides’ phones
The Justice Ministry and Israel Police reject claims of impropriety in their handling of a suspected case of witness harassment on the part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aides.
In a statement, the two bodies defend their decision to search the cellphones of the two aides — Likud spokesman Jonatan Urich and the party’s campaign manager, Ofer Golan — which right-wing figures decried earlier today.
“This measure is required due to patent needs of the investigation,” the statement says, while asserting that there would only be a “limited search” of the phones to find information that relates directly to the witness intimidation case.
“Due to the sensitivity, in this case the search will only be carried out in a careful fashion that will be determined and approved by the court,” the statement adds. “The state will request that, if possible, a judge — not the investigating officials — will be the one to locate the relevant materials.”
The statement also stresses the severity of the suspicions against Urich and Golan, who are accused of ordering a van sent to Shlomo Filber’s home with loudspeakers blasting allegations he lied about the case.
Filber is a key witness in Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is alleged to have advanced regulations benefiting Bezeq controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch in exchange for positive coverage from the telecom company’s Walla news site.
