Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Smotrich accuses Winter of ‘boycotting’ him for six months as election feud continues

By Ariela Karmel Today, 11:43 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich attends a ceremony marking the establishment of the new Israeli settlement of Ma’ale Arugot in Gush Etzion, in the West Bank, September 2, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich attends a ceremony marking the establishment of the new Israeli settlement of Ma’ale Arugot in Gush Etzion, in the West Bank, September 2, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Religious Zionism party leader Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich accuses People of Israel head Ofer Winter of having refused to speak with him for six months, amid their increasingly bitter public feud over the former IDF general’s refusal to withdraw from next week’s election.

The latest exchange follows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Smotrich’s meeting yesterday with Winter’s spiritual mentor, Rabbi Eli Sadan, in an apparent effort to pressure him to drop out. Winter responded by accusing the two of employing “ugly” and “dishonest” political tactics and vowed to remain in the race.

In a video responding to Winter, Smotrich complains, “You’ve been boycotting me for six months now. I’ve become radioactive. You refuse to meet, refuse to talk, refuse to consult and think things through together.”

Insisting that he has criticized Winter only for the “irresponsibility” of his independent election bid, Smotrich accuses his rival of running a campaign of “mudslinging and smears” against him and Netanyahu, despite professing to champion a more principled kind of politics.

Smotrich also laments Winter’s refusal to join forces with him before the deadline for submitting electoral lists. After months of polling below the electoral threshold, Smotrich instead teamed up with Zehut leader Moshe Feiglin, with their joint list now polling above the threshold.

Likud and its allies have been pressuring Winter to withdraw despite his pledge to join only a Netanyahu-led government, fearing his party, which is hovering around the 3.25 percent electoral threshold, could waste crucial right-wing votes if it fails to enter the Knesset.

People of Israel party chairman Ofer Winter speaks at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, October 11, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.