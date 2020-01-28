Smotrich: AG ‘a self-appointed sovereign’ out of touch with will of the people

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich accuses Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit — who today filed an indictment against the prime minister in three criminal cases — of being “a self-appointed sovereign” out of touch with the will of the people.

Mandelblit, Yamina’s Smotrich tweets, “is not authorized to speak in Israel’s name. To summarize the last few days’ events in two sentences: Israel supports Benjamin Netanyahu — the self-appointed sovereigns are against him. Israel is against [Arab MK Heba Yazbak] — the self-appointed sovereigns support her. That’s the whole story.”