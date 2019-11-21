Soldier who shot Lebanese protester to death charged with murder

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says a soldier who shot and killed a protester in Beirut last week has been charged by a military prosecutor with murder.

The agency says that a colonel who was on the scene with the soldier at the time of the shooting has also been charged.

On November 12, Alaa Abu Fakhr was shot dead by the soldier, who was trying to open a road closed by protesters in southern Beirut, marking the first death since widespread protests against Lebanon’s ruling elite began October 17.

The soldier, who has been under detention since the day of the shooting, and the colonel have been referred to a military investigative judge who will start questioning them on Monday, according to NNA.

— AP