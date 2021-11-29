Squash world championship canceled over Malaysia’s refusal to grant Israelis visas

The Men’s World Team Squash Championship has been canceled, due to host Malaysia’s refusal to grant visas to Israel’s team, the World Squash Federation (WSF) announces.

Israel had asked the body to intervene after Malaysian authorities did not grant them visas. Israelis are barred from visiting the South Asian country.

In a joint statement with Malaysia’s squash federation, SRAM, the WSF says the cancelation is due to “the possibility that some nations would be unable to compete, due to the lack of confirmation over the issuing of visas and travel authorizations by the National Authorities.”

WSF President Zena Wooldridge says her organization is “extremely disappointed” to make the announcement.

“I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Malaysia for their unwavering efforts to influence the highest authorities of Malaysia to ensure the ability of all participating teams, including Israel, to enter Malaysia and compete, without any political discrimination, in accordance with the principles and rules of the Olympic Charter,” she says.

Advertisement

“It is important to WSF that no nation who wishes to compete misses out on the event.

The statement says another factor that contributed to the decision is the global scare and travel restrictions over the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus.