Tel Aviv Mayor Huldai says police trying to ‘break’ anti-government protests

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai tells Channel 12 that police are being deployed “not to enforce the coronavirus law, but to break the demonstrations.”

Huldai says he was at Habima Square last night, where he says some 120 people were demonstrating.

“Everyone was keeping their distance, everything was calm,” he says. “Then someone gave the order and the police — both in uniform and not — waded into the demonstrators and started pulling people out. They targeted one young woman with inexplicable violence.”

“The police are being used as a political tool,” Huldai says, reiterating his previous remark that he will enter national politics when there are elections and “if my being the Number 2 to someone will contribute to ousting this government, I’ll be there.”