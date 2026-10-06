Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Three settler youths arrested over riot, assault on elderly Palestinian man in Jerusalem, police say

By Noam Lehmann Today, 3:24 pm
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Police announce the arrest earlier today of three settler minors suspected of participating in a “violent riot” in which dozens of Jewish youths assaulted an elderly Palestinian man near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem last Tuesday.

The detained minors, residents of the large Haredi settlement of Beitar Illit in the southern West Bank, allegedly filmed the assault and published the footage on social media.

They were taken in for questioning at the Shalem police station in East Jerusalem on suspicion of involvement in both the riot and the assault, police say.

Police said last week that 11 people were arrested during “disturbances” near the Damascus Gate overnight Monday-Tuesday, but that none were involved in the assault caught on film.

Nurit Yohanan contributed to this report.

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