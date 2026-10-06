Reports: Several Palestinians wounded by settler gunfire during olive harvest in northern West Bank

A settler opened fire on Palestinians during the olive harvest near the village of Aqraba, south of Nablus, Palestinian media outlets report.

Gunshots can be heard in footage from the scene, while Palestinians are seen fleeing the area in a vehicle.

According to the reports, several Palestinians were wounded by gunfire, and several others were injured after being beaten by settlers, though the exact number of casualties is unclear.

One of those wounded was reportedly a Palestinian photographer.

The IDF has not yet responded to a request for comment on the incident.

إصابة الصحفي جعفر اشتية إثر اعتداء المستوطنين عليه خلال تغطيته في عقربا بنابلس. pic.twitter.com/d2Z5pYwnlh — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 6, 2026

الهلال الأحمر: إصابة بالرصاص الحي في القدم وأخرى اعتداء بالضرب من قبل مستوطنين في بلدة عقربا جنوب نابلس pic.twitter.com/Rx6f3flspl — العربية (@AlArabiya) October 6, 2026