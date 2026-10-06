Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Reports: Several Palestinians wounded by settler gunfire during olive harvest in northern West Bank

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 3:05 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

A settler opened fire on Palestinians during the olive harvest near the village of Aqraba, south of Nablus, Palestinian media outlets report.

Gunshots can be heard in footage from the scene, while Palestinians are seen fleeing the area in a vehicle.

According to the reports, several Palestinians were wounded by gunfire, and several others were injured after being beaten by settlers, though the exact number of casualties is unclear.

One of those wounded was reportedly a Palestinian photographer.

The IDF has not yet responded to a request for comment on the incident.

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