Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

UK cops arrest 7th person over suspected plot against airbase used by US to strike Iran

By Agencies Today, 3:40 pm
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British police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested in London on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts in relation to the suspected plot at an airbase used by the US to strike Iran.

The arrest in the Westminster area of central London is the seventh in connection with a suspected plot against RAF Fairford in western England.

Six other men have been released on bail under investigation.

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