Sa’ar rips far-left EU parliamentarian for allegedly knocking over Israeli flag at Oct. 7 memorial

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar lambasts far-left French EU lawmaker Rima Hassan, after she allegedly dropped an Israeli and an EU flag to the floor at a commemoration for the October 7, 2023, attacks.

“Shameful, outrageous, but sadly not surprising. The desecration of the exhibition commemorating the victims of October 7 at the European Parliament by radical-left MEP Rima Hassan says above all how little respect she has for the very institution in which she serves,” Sa’ar writes on X.