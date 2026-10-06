Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Sa’ar rips far-left EU parliamentarian for allegedly knocking over Israeli flag at Oct. 7 memorial

By AFP Today, 4:06 pm
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Member of European Parliament Rima Hassan speaks during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)
Member of European Parliament Rima Hassan speaks during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar lambasts far-left French EU lawmaker Rima Hassan, after she allegedly dropped an Israeli and an EU flag to the floor at a commemoration for the October 7, 2023, attacks.

“Shameful, outrageous, but sadly not surprising. The desecration of the exhibition commemorating the victims of October 7 at the European Parliament by radical-left MEP Rima Hassan says above all how little respect she has for the very institution in which she serves,” Sa’ar writes on X.

 

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