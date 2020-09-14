Top Jewish Democrat bashes secrecy surrounding Israel-UAE deal

The head of the Jewish Democratic Council of America is criticizing the fact that details of a peace agreement between Israel and the UAE are being kept under wraps.

“It’s T-minus 23 hrs, and NO ONE knows what they’re signing tomorrow. Not the Israelis, the Emiratis, the Bahrainis, nor the @WhiteHouse, b/c to Trump, the details don’t matter. This is NOT normal, and it’s the result of foreign policy being driven by politics & optics alone,” tweets Haile Soifer.

The tweet is atop a report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau has kept his Foreign Ministry in the dark about the deal as well.