Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026

Trump: We’re talking to Iran after beating them

By Jacob Magid Today, 10:19 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump says the US is talking to Iran amid reports of progress in negotiations to end the ongoing conflict.

Asked what his message is to Iran, Trump tells reporters outside the White House, “We’ve beaten Iran. We are doing very well with Iran. We’re talking to Iran. We haven’t lost a soldier in six or seven months.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.