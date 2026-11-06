Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026
Trump: We’re talking to Iran after beating them
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
US President Donald Trump says the US is talking to Iran amid reports of progress in negotiations to end the ongoing conflict.
Asked what his message is to Iran, Trump tells reporters outside the White House, “We’ve beaten Iran. We are doing very well with Iran. We’re talking to Iran. We haven’t lost a soldier in six or seven months.”
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