Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026

US Treasury cuts off money exchanger MEXC over Iran, North Korea, Russia transactions

By Reuters Today, 10:29 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network division issues an order effectively cutting off virtual currency exchanger MEXC Global from the US financial system over transactions that it says are linked to sanctions evasion by Iran, North Korea and Russia.

FinCEN, the Treasury’s anti-money laundering unit, says that the order prevents US financial institutions from processing fund transfers involving Seychelles-incorporated MEXC Global, which it says has facilitated at least $16 billion in illicit transactions linked to Iran, North Korea and Russia, as well as transactions with other sanctioned actors.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.