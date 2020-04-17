TV: Encouraging results with antibody treatment for first 23 COVID-19 patients

Experimental treatment of Israeli patients suffering from COVID-19 is proving encouraging, Channel 12 reports.

All 3,000-plus Israelis who have recovered from the virus are being asked by the Health Ministry and Magen David Adom to give blood, which contains antibodies against COVID-19.

Eighty percent are agreeing to do so — which essentially means almost everybody who is able to.

The antibody treatment is appropriate for patients defined as being in moderate condition, or in the first three days of being in serious condition, with the virus.

Of 23 patients who have had the treatment so far, about half of them are showing improvement. The other half have not deteriorated, the TV report says.