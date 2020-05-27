TV: Israel sent medical team to Sudan in failed attempt to save diplomat

Lebanon’s prime minister visits United Nations peacekeepers in the country’s south near the border with Israel, describing the presence of the force in the volatile area as a necessity.

The visit by Prime Minister Hassan Diab comes amid the backdrop of a war of words between Israeli and Lebanese officials, including the powerful Hezbollah terrorist group, over the mandate of the UN force, known as UNIFIL. The force has been deployed in southern Lebanon since an Israeli invasion in 1978.

Israel is calling for major changes in the way the mission in southern Lebanon operates on the ground, demanding that it has access to all sites and freedom of movement and that it report back to the United Nations Security Council if it is being blocked.

The head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah, said late Tuesday that Lebanon will not accept a change of mandate for UNIFIL to allow it to raid and search areas, calling it a violation of the country’s sovereignty. Nasrallah said the US is pressuring Lebanon to accept such a change.

“They want to reduce UNIFIL numbers? Go ahead. Increase them? Go ahead,” Nasrallah said, adding if they also want to leave it will be no problem. “But we consider expanding its mandate an infringement on Lebanese sovereignty.”

Diab says the presence of the troops is “necessary and urgent” in light of the ongoing “violations by Israel of Lebanon’s sovereignty by land, sea and air.”

The quibble over the UNIFIL mandate comes up every year before the mandate is renewed in the summer.

