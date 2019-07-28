TV: UK woman tells Cypriot police she had consensual sex with Israeli, then felt humiliated

Otzma Yehudit member Itamar Ben Gvir says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is doing everything possible to include the extremist party in an electoral alliance of national-religious factions.

In an interview with the Ynet news site, Ben Gvir accuses Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich of preventing Otzma Yehdit from again teaming up with the Union of Right-Wing Parties.

“Bezalel’s plan was to keep us small and then in the end come and tell me to take another unrealistic spot [on the electoral slate], like they did the previous time,” he says.

“The prime minister is doing everything in his powers to create tie-ups. He is the responsible grownup on the ground, Smotrich a little less,” Ben Gvir adds.

MK David Bitan, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, also says the prime minister wants Otzma Yehudit to ally with the URWP.

“Netanyahu doesn’t want Otzma Yehudit to suddenly disappear and run alone. For this he is applying pressure,” Bitan tells Ynet.