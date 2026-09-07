Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Two IDF soldiers lightly hurt in clash with Hezbollah gunman in southern Lebanon

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:11 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Two IDF soldiers were lightly wounded in a clash with a Hezbollah operative near Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon earlier today, the military announces.

Troops of the Golani Brigade’s Reconnaissance Unit were carrying out scans in the Beaufort area when a Hezbollah gunman hiding inside a building opened fire on them, according to the army.

Two of the soldiers were lightly hurt and were taken to a hospital for treatment. The IDF says their families were notified.

The soldiers returned fire and carried out artillery shelling toward the building, killing the Hezbollah gunman, according to the military.

The IDF says it struck other Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon in response to the gunfire, including weapon depots and command centers.

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