UAE clamps down on social media footage of Yemen rebel attack

The United Arab Emirates’ top prosecutor summons several people who shared on social media footage of a Yemeni rebel attack on Abu Dhabi, the state news agency says.

The Houthi rebels fired ballistic missiles on the Emirates’ capital Monday amid escalated fighting with the Saudi-led coalition that has been battling them and of which the UAE is a part. The missiles were intercepted by Emirati forces.

“The Public Prosecution has met with several individuals who circulated a social media video that showed defence forces intercepting Houthi terrorist attacks against critical facilities in the UAE,” says state news agency WAM.

The prosecutor’s office warns social media users that “such videos threaten vital and military facilities in the country and national security and stability.”