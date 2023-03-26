UAE slams Israel over repeal of Disengagement Law for northern West Bank

The United Arab Emirates condemns Israel’s passage of legislation repealing parts of the 2005 Disengagement Law relating to the evacuation of several northern West Bank settlements.

In a statement carried by the official WAM news agency, the Emirati foreign ministry stressed the UAE’s “rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and threaten to further exacerbate escalation and instability in the region.”

It also called “to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as put an end to illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”