Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

UAE slams Israel over repeal of Disengagement Law for northern West Bank

26 March 2023, 4:57 pm Edit
The Palestinian village of Burqa is seen as an Israeli flag is placed in the Jewish West Bank outpost of Homesh, January 17, 2022. (AP/Ariel Schalit)
The United Arab Emirates condemns Israel’s passage of legislation repealing parts of the 2005 Disengagement Law relating to the evacuation of several northern West Bank settlements.

In a statement carried by the official WAM news agency, the Emirati foreign ministry stressed the UAE’s “rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and threaten to further exacerbate escalation and instability in the region.”

It also called “to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as put an end to illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

