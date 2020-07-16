The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Gyms, beaches and malls to reportedly be shuttered during weekend lockdowns
Beaches and gyms will be closed as part of a nationwide lockdown during weekends that the government is expected to approve this evening, according to Channel 12 news.
The network says other restrictions that will be in place are limiting synagogue attendance to 10 people and closing malls.
UK accuses ‘Russian actors’ of trying to interfere in 2019 election
LONDON — The British government accuses “Russian actors” of seeking to disrupt last year’s general election by circulating leaked trade documents between London and Washington.
“On the basis of extensive analysis, the government has concluded that it is almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere with the 2019 general election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked government documents,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says.
— AFP
Ministers said to agree on nationwide lockdown over weekends to contain virus
Ministers who took part in a meeting convened today by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed on a series of further restrictions to contain the continued rise in coronavirus infections, according to Channel 12 news.
The network says the measures include a nationwide lockdown on weekends which will run from Friday to Sunday mornings; limiting outdoor gatherings to 20 people and indoor ones to 10; only allowing restaurants to offer delivery; and closing gyms and pools, among other measures.
Netanyahu says he’ll convene the government later this evening to approve new restrictions, which he says are aimed at preventing a general lockdown.
“This is the goal… to take interim steps to prevent a general lockdown in light of the gigantic jump in morbidity to around 1,800 cases and the doubling of the number of severe cases every seven days. This is the goal,” a statement from his office quotes him saying during the meeting.
Ex-IDF officer convicted of striking activist with rifle to lead Jerusalem’s virus response
The Jerusalem Municipality announces it has appointed a former IDF officer convicted for striking a Danish peace activist in the face with his rifle to manage the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lt. Col. (Res.) Shalom Eisner has been serving as the National Security Council’s representative to the capital, which is leading the country in the number of active COVID-19 infections.
Eisner reached a plea deal with the military over the 2012 incident under which he served two months of community service and was ordered to resign his commission at the minimum retirement age.
In a statement, the Jerusalem Municipality doesn’t spell out what Eisner’s responsibilities will be but says it’ll prepare a plan to “receive authority, resources and tools to eradicate the virus in the city.”
Jordan’s top court dissolves local branch of Muslim Brotherhood
AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan’s top court has dissolved the country’s branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, a transnational Islamist group, an official says, citing the group’s failure to “rectify its legal status.”
“The Court of Cassation yesterday issued a final verdict ruling that the Muslim Brotherhood group is dissolved and has lost its legal status, for failing to rectify its legal status under Jordanian law,” the official says, requesting anonymity.
The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in 1928, is a pan-Islamic movement with both charitable and political arms.
It has faced years of pressure, especially in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, and has been outlawed as a terrorist group in Egypt and banned in several other countries.
Amman had tolerated the group’s political arm for decades, but since 2014 authorities have considered it illegal, arguing its license was not renewed under a 2014 law on political parties.
Sheikh Hamza Mansur, head of the organisation’s ruling council, says the group would appeal against the ruling.
“The Muslim Brotherhood … is a model of moderation and an important element in strengthening national unity, so dissolving it is not in the national interest,” he tells AFP.
The Jordanian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood has wide grassroots support in the kingdom.
— AFP
Islamic State bride allowed to return to UK to fight for restored citizenship
LONDON — A UK woman who as a teenager ran away to join the Islamic State jihadist group wins the right to return to Britain to fight for the restoration of her citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds.
Shamima Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria in 2015. She resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria and told reporters she wanted to come home, but was denied the chance after former home secretary Sajid Javid revoked her citizenship.
He argued that she was Bangladeshi by descent and could go there.
She challenged the decision, arguing she is not the citizen of another country and that Javid’s decision left her stateless.
“Ms Begum is not afraid of facing British justice, she welcomes it,” her lawyer, Daniel Furner, sys in a statement after the ruling. “But the stripping of her citizenship without a chance to clear her name is not justice — it is the opposite.”
— AP
Court upholds firebrand Islamist cleric’s conviction for incitement to violence
Raed Salah, the firebrand leader of an outlawed Islamist group, will serve 28 months in prison for incitement to violence, an Israeli court rules today, rejecting an appeal against his conviction.
Salah, the leader of the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement, was convicted in November of incitement to terror and membership in an outlawed organization after giving a sermon in 2017 which he praised a terror attack on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount that left two police officers dead and inflamed regional tensions.
The Haifa District Court upheld the conviction and the 28-month sentence, but ruled that he would not need to report to prison until August 4 so that he can celebrate the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, which ends a day earlier.
Salah, a former mayor of Umm al-Fahm who has become a cause celebre in some pro-Palestinian circles, has served several stints in prison for incitement or support for terror.
