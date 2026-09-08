Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

UK minister confirms trade ban to be announced on Israeli West Bank goods

By Reuters Today, 9:22 am
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Britain will announce a trade ban on goods made in Israeli settlements in the West Bank today, pensions minister Pat McFadden confirms.

“The foreign secretary will make a statement to Parliament later today, and at the heart of the statement is the idea that the UK, along with many other countries, do not want to see the possibility of a two-state solution in Israel and Palestine being erased,” McFadden tells Times Radio when asked about how a trade ban would work.

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