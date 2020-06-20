UK police report injuries in ‘serious incident’; Home Secretary ‘very concerned’

The UK’s National Police Chiefs’ Council describes the stabbing in Reading as a “serious incident.”

“A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment,” The Thames Valley Police says in statement.

Witnesses report seeing two air ambulances fly in and land at a public park in the centre of the city of around 220,000. The BBC and Sky News said two people had been taken to Reading’s Royal Berkshire Hospital with apparent stab wounds.

Police say they arrested “a man at the scene” and urge everyone to stay away.

None of the initial reports suggested a terror motive.

A Black Lives Matter protest took place at the park earlier but organizers say the incident did not appear to be connected to the event.

Home Secretary Priti Patel says she is”deeply concerned.”

