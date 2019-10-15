UK tourist who accused Israelis of rape says Cypriot police forced her to recant

The 19-year-old British woman facing charges in Cyprus for allegedly falsely accusing 12 Israeli teenagers of raping her at a beach resort in July takes the stand today for the first time in her criminal trial.

The woman has pleaded not guilty to a public mischief charge for making what prosecutors say was a false claim that she was raped by the Israeli teenagers at the Ayia Napa holiday resort on the east Mediterranean island.

According to the Cyprus Mail, the British woman told the court that police coerced her into retracting the claim

“They said they would arrest me if I didn’t say I had lied. I was so scared, I didn’t think I would leave that station without signing that statement.”

The woman’s lawyers say the rape allegation was not properly investigated, and have complained that there is no recording of her eight-hour interrogation that led to her signing the confession without first speaking to a lawyer.