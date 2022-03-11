Ukraine ambassador scoffs at Israeli fear that opening border will lead to flood of refugees

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk rejects the argument by Israeli ministers that opening the countries borders to refugees will lead to a flood of them rushing to Ben Gurion Airport.

“No, don’t please yourself,” Korniychuk tells Channel 12.

“Israel is not the easiest place to come, or the most comfortable place to be. You have one of the most expensive countries in the world,” he says, suggesting that Ukrainian refugees would prefer to escape to other countries if they are able.

Korniychuk also points to countries in the EU that have taken in 2.3 million refugees, providing them with shelter, work permits, and childcare — services that Israel is not yet extending to refugees.

He says Israel’s 25,000 quota for refugees — 20,000 of whom were here before the war, and some 3,000 more of whom have arrived since — is “not acceptable at all” and that Israel should not impose any limits.