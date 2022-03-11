Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

Ukraine ambassador scoffs at Israeli fear that opening border will lead to flood of refugees

11 March 2022, 7:44 pm Edit
Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, gives a statement to the media on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, in Tel Aviv, on March 11, 2022. (Avshalom Sassoni‎‏/Flash90)
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk rejects the argument by Israeli ministers that opening the countries borders to refugees will lead to a flood of them rushing to Ben Gurion Airport.

“No, don’t please yourself,” Korniychuk tells Channel 12.

“Israel is not the easiest place to come, or the most comfortable place to be. You have one of the most expensive countries in the world,” he says, suggesting that Ukrainian refugees would prefer to escape to other countries if they are able.

Korniychuk also points to countries in the EU that have taken in 2.3 million refugees, providing them with shelter, work permits, and childcare — services that Israel is not yet extending to refugees.

He says Israel’s 25,000 quota for refugees — 20,000 of whom were here before the war, and some 3,000 more of whom have arrived since — is “not acceptable at all” and that Israel should not impose any limits.

