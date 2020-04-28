Ultra-Orthodox London girls’ school accused of censoring women in history books

A top British education official lambastes an ultra-Orthodox girls’ school in London for reducing the role of women in history books, redacting images that included women, excising some passages and even gluing pages together to avoid certain subjects pertaining to female figures.

Amanda Spielman, chief inspector of the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills, tells the House of Commons of “extremely extensive restrictions and redactions in all the materials made available” to students at Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls’ School, according to The Times.

Materials taken out of books included information on Queen Elizabeth I, Henry VIII and his many wives, Anne Boleyn and her alleged adultery and more.

In a January report Spielman accused the school of providing girls with “extremely limited education.”