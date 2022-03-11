UN says 549 confirmed civilian deaths in Ukraine, but true tally likely higher

GENEVA — The UN human rights office says it has documented 549 civilian deaths and 957 injuries so far following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying the toll and “general human suffering” are rising.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization says it has verified 29 attacks on health care facilities, workers, and ambulances in the hostilities, including a high-profile one on a maternity hospital in southeastern Mariupol on Wednesday. In those, 12 people were killed and 34 injured, WHO spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris says in an email.

The figures from the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which run from the February 24 start of the fighting to midnight Wednesday, focus on civilians in general. It uses a strict methodology and counts only confirmed casualties. It acknowledges that its tally is likely to underestimate the real toll.

“Civilians are being killed and maimed in what appear to be indiscriminate attacks, with Russian forces using explosive weapons with wide-area effects in or near populated areas,” spokeswoman Liz Throssell tells a UN briefing.

“Civilian casualties are rising daily, as is general human suffering,” Throssell says.