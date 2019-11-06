US envoy, pastor break ground at new play center for kids near Gaza

The Eshkol Regional Council says US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and American evangelical pastor Jentezen Franklin earlier today participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of a new regional play center for children.

The facility will include an indoor playground and an “innovative learning center that integrates play with education and instills creativity and innovation, communication, and collaboration skills.”

The facility is being established by Franklin and Jewish National Fund-USA.

The center is intended to serve as “a safe and open environment” for children of the region plagued by Gaza rocket attacks to learn and play.