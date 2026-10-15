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US feds investigate letters with ‘suspicious substances’ sent to congressional, election offices

By AP Today, 7:05 pm
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An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Portland, Oregon, January 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Portland, Oregon, January 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

US Federal authorities are investigating letters with “suspicious substances” that have been mailed to congressional and election offices nationwide.

Authorities are urging recipients to treat the letters as “potentially hazardous.”

The Senate was informed of the investigation by a message from the Senate Sergeant at Arms, obtained by The Associated Press.

The mailings come just three weeks before the US midterm elections on November 3 and are reminiscent of a similar threat in 2023, when several election offices received envelopes containing the powerful opioid fentanyl.

In the US Congress, the situation appears isolated to the Senate, but the House was monitoring, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

Mailed packages containing a powdery substance led to the evacuation this week of election offices in at least two states, Louisiana and Oklahoma. The Ohio secretary of state says the Postal Service intercepted a package containing a white powder intended for its office and notes that similar mailings had been sent to election officials in multiple states.

The National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors issue a joint statement condemning what they say are threats against election staff.

“Those who administer our elections should never fear for their safety while carrying out their essential duties,” they say in their statement.

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