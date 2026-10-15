Hadassah Medical Center opens new medical facility in Cyprus

In a first, Hadassah Medical Center has opened a new facility in Limassol, Cyprus, the hospital announces.

This is the first medical center built outside of Israel to bear the name of an Israeli hospital.

The move comes against the backdrop of warming relations between Israel and Cyprus in energy, defense, the economy, innovation, research, and tourism. The nearby island also has a growing population of Israeli residents.

The new medical center offers innovative diagnostic imaging (MRI and CT scans), cardiology, neurology, laboratory services, specialist clinics, rehabilitation, and preventive medicine. Plans for a second hospital in Nicosia, the country’s capital, have also been approved.

Limassol is the second-largest city in Cyprus and serves as the country’s major coastal port, financial center, and tourism hub.

“This partnership in Cyprus reflects Hadassah’s commitment to sharing Israel’s medical breakthroughs with the world, improving lives across national borders, and strengthening our belief that medicine serves as a bridge to peace,” says Carol Ann Schwartz, president of Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America.