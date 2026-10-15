Elections panel orders Yashar to change or remove digitally altered video of Netanyahu congratulating Sinwar

The Central Elections Committee orders Yashar to label or remove a digitally manipulated video posted by party leader Gadi Eisenkot that depicts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking by phone with late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the October 7, 2023, onslaught, and congratulating him.

The IDF killed Sinwar in 2024 in Gaza.

In an interim order, the CEC says the video requires a disclosure that digital means were used to create or edit it. The order follows a petition by Likud under the Elections Law (Propaganda Methods). The hearing is ongoing.

The video ends with a title card showing Netanyahu covering his eyes alongside the words: “Netanyahu, you were warned, and you didn’t prevent [it],” a reference to reports that Netanyahu received warnings about an impending attack before October 7, but did not act on them. Netanyahu denies the reports.

שלוש שנים שלוחמינו הגיבורים בחזית, ונתניהו לא הצליח לחסל את חמאס כפי שהתחייב לעם ישראל. יש דרך אחרת! ב-27.10 בוחרים ׳דרך׳ בשביל הלוחמים. pic.twitter.com/H0VXk478g4 — Gadi Eisenkot – גדי איזנקוט (@gadi_eisenkot) October 15, 2026