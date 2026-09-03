Vance rejects calls to cut ties with Tucker Carlson over podcaster’s Israel criticism

US Vice President JD Vance rejects calls for him to sever his relationship with conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson over the latter’s bitter criticism of Israel.

“Tucker is a friend, despite the fact that we disagree on a number of things, and I’m not going to play the game where I throw friends under the bus because I have political disagreements with them,” Vance says in response to a question on the matter during a White House press briefing.