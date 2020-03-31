Vatican reps seek to reopen Church of Holy Sepulchre, broadcast prayers

The Custodia Terræ Sanctæ, the Vatican’s representatives in Israel, write a letter to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, asking him for permission to reopen the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City to broadcast Easter prayers.

“While last night it was publicized that the Israeli government has exempted the Western Wall and Tomb of the Patriarchs [from lockdown rules], the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the holiest site to hundreds of millions of Christians around the world, remains closed with a total ban on holding services,” the letter says. “This situation is unacceptable.”

The letter asks that “Easter prayers be held in a small forum of no more than 10 clergy and cameramen who will broadcast it live to the Christian world.”

Similar letters of appeal are sent to Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin.