Vatican reps seek to reopen Church of Holy Sepulchre, broadcast prayers
The Custodia Terræ Sanctæ, the Vatican’s representatives in Israel, write a letter to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, asking him for permission to reopen the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City to broadcast Easter prayers.
“While last night it was publicized that the Israeli government has exempted the Western Wall and Tomb of the Patriarchs [from lockdown rules], the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the holiest site to hundreds of millions of Christians around the world, remains closed with a total ban on holding services,” the letter says. “This situation is unacceptable.”
The letter asks that “Easter prayers be held in a small forum of no more than 10 clergy and cameramen who will broadcast it live to the Christian world.”
Similar letters of appeal are sent to Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin.
Likud’s Sa’ar urges PM to keep cabinet small, cut salaries to save resources
Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar is urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to keep the emerging cabinet small amid reports the prospective coalition agreements with Blue and White could include over 30 ministerial posts.
Netanyahu has come under fire from Yesh Atid’s Yair Lapid, who has accused him of planning to placate politicians with ministerial portfolios, wasting state resources that could be used to help citizens.
“Although in Israel’s history there have been large governments, it would not be right to form the most bloated cabinet during the most serious economic crisis,” he says.
Sa’ar also calls for the salaries of ministers, MKs, judges, and senior officials in the public sector to be cut in solidarity.
Website maps out 100-meter coronavirus boundaries
An open source website offers Israelis the 100-meter boundaries from their homes where they may venture under lockdown rules. For those interested in a precise map, all it requires is an address.
Settler leaders urge Netanyahu to push Gantz on annexation
Settler leaders, in a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urge him not to “squander the historic opportunity” to extend Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.
The letter, publicized by Army Radio, calls for the prime minister to anchor annexation in its emerging coalition agreements with Blue and White’s Benny Gantz.
New study underlines danger of coronavirus to those in middle age
Middle-aged people, and not just the elderly, have a dramatically higher risk of dying or developing serious illness from COVID-19, new research from Britain shows.
The findings come in a new comprehensive analysis of virus cases in mainland China.
Researchers from Britain analyzed more than 3,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as data from hundreds of passengers repatriated from the outbreak city of Wuhan.
They find that age is a key determining factor in serious infections, with nearly one in five over-80s requiring hospitalization, compared to around 1 percent among people under 30.
Taking into account estimates of the number of cases that may not have been clinically confirmed — that is, mild or asymptomatic infections — the data shows the hospitalization rate of patients in their fifties was 8.2 percent.
The study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, estimates that the mortality rate from confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China was 1.38 percent.
If unconfirmed cases are taken into account, the death rate dropped to 0.66 percent.
The authors of the research say that while this was significantly lower than previous estimates, COVID-19 is still several times deadlier than previous pandemic viruses, such as H1N1.
“Our estimates can be applied to any country to inform decisions around the best containment policies for COVID-19,” says Azra Ghani, a study co-author from Imperial College London.
Iran reports 141 new virus deaths, raising toll to 2,898
Iran says 141 more have died from the novel coronavirus, raising the official toll in one of the world’s worst-affected countries to 2,898.
Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says 3,111 new infections have been confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 44,606.
He says 3,703 of those hospitalized are in critical condition and 14,656 have recovered.
Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours
Once again, Spain hits a new record with 849 people dying of COVID-19 in 24 hours, hiking the overall death toll to 8,189, the government says.
The increase comes after a day in which the number of deaths had fallen slightly, raising hopes the epidemic could be reaching a peak in Spain, which has logged the world’s second-highest number of deaths from the virus, after Italy.
Another 9,222 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 94,417.
12-year-old girl dies of coronavirus in Belgium
Belgian authorities say a 12-year-old girl has died of the coronavirus, by far the youngest person among the more than 700 victims in the country.
Announcing the news, national crisis-center coronavirus spokesman Emmanuel Andre says it is “an emotionally difficult moment, because it involves a child, and it has also upset the medical and scientific community.”
“We are thinking of her family and friends. It is an event that is very rare, but one which upsets us greatly,” Andre says. No details about the girl are provided.
He says that 98 people had died from the disease over the last 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 705 in a country of around 11.5 million people. More than 12,705 cases have been confirmed in total so far.
Andre says that Belgian authorities expect the spread of the disease to reach its peak in coming days, and that “we will arrive at a point where we’re close to saturation point at our hospitals.”
Unemployment rate climbs to 23.4%
The unemployment rate rises to 23.4%, with over 800,000 Israelis put out of work in March due to the pandemic.
Among those seeking state benefits, 89.8% have been placed on leave by their workplaces, while 6.3% were fired.
Before the health crisis, there were 160,000 people registered for unemployment, or some 3.6%.
Poll: Israelis worried about virus, finances; trust state not to abuse tracking
A survey finds that most Israelis are concerned they may contract virus and worry about their financial future, but largely approve of the state’s handling of the health crisis.
According to the Israel Democracy Institute’s Peace Index, 76 percent of Israelis fret about the possibility they or their family members will be infected with the virus, and 73% are concerned about financial matters.
Most Jewish respondents (63%) say they trust the Shin Bet security agency as controversial surveillance measures are put in place to stem the virus through phone tracking, but a plurality of Arab respondents (45%) express distrust. Overall, 59% trust the Shin Bet, with those on the right slightly more likely than those with left-wing views.
Most Israelis are pleased with how Netanyahu is handling the crisis (60%), though his health minister, Yaakov Litzman, gets lower marks (40%). Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, the director of the Health Ministry, receives a 68% approval rank.
“83% of Israelis think that the hospitals are doing a good job; 58.5% think the same of the media; and only 39% think that the Ministry of Finance is performing well,” says IDI.
Most respondents in the survey also favor a unity government of Likud and Blue and White (57%), the poll finds, though the survey was conducted before Gantz dissolved the alliance and split off to hold unity negotiations.
The March 24-26, 2020, telephone and internet survey of 611 Jewish respondents and 149 Arab respondents was conducted by the Midgam institute and had a margin of error of 3.7%± .
Europe sends medical gear to Iran in first sanction-bypass deal
European nations have delivered medical goods to Iran in the first transaction under the Instex mechanism set up to evade American sanctions on Tehran, the German foreign ministry says.
“France, Germany and the United Kingdom confirm that Instex has successfully concluded its first transaction, facilitating the export of medical goods from Europe to Iran. These goods are now in Iran,” the ministry says in a statement.
The first successful transaction comes over a year after Britain, France and Germany announced the creation of Instex, months that have been marked by Iranian chafing against European delay.
“Now the first transaction is complete, Instex and its Iranian counterpart STFI will work on more transactions and enhancing the mechanism,” Berlin says.
Britain, France and Germany were among a list of countries that Iran reported receiving medical aid from earlier this month as it battles a serious outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
— AFP
Amid pandemic, Western Wall cleared of notes in pre-Passover cleaning
Despite the pandemic, the Western Wall undergoes a semiannual cleaning ahead of Passover, with notes cleared from its stones by workers wearing gloves.
“Ahead of the Passover holiday, we continued the tradition and this morning the prayer notes that were buried in the Western Wall’s cracks in the past half a year were cleared, with the use of gloves and disposable wooden utensils,” the authority that oversees the holy site says in a statement. “The notes were gathered in sacks and will be buried with holy books… on the Mount of Olives.”
In the statement, it says 18,000 notes have been sent to the wall via internet since Rosh Hashanah in the fall.
The Western Wall rabbi supervises the ritual and issues a special prayer for those ill with the virus.
“In these difficult days, in which the plague is spreading around the world and threatening our lives, we are gathering the prayers of the entire world from the remnant of our destroyed Temple, with a prayer to the creator of the world that he send us a full recovery and sound health, and save us from this difficult virus that is plaguing us,” says Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch.
Health Ministry to update mask guidelines, says makeshift cover sufficient
The Health Ministry urges Israelis to use makeshift masks, such as wrapping material around one’s face, rather than stocking up on surgical masks amid a worldwide shortage.
Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov says the ministry will release guidelines later today to the public on when and how to don masks.
“We’re not telling the public to go around with surgical masks,” he says, saying a piece of material would suffice.
Jerusalem has most virus cases, followed by Bnei Brak
The Health Ministry releases information on the number of virus cases in Israel’s cities.
It shows the Haredi city of Bnei Brak trailing Jerusalem, which is five times larger, by some 80 cases.
A breakdown:
Jerusalem — 650
Bnei Brak — 571
Tel Aviv — 278
Ashkelon — 114
Rishon Lezion — 103
Petach Tikva — 96
Netanya — 83
Beersheba — 83
Ashdod — 81
Ramat Gan — 81
Bat Yam — 76
Beit Shemesh — 76
Holon — 75
Migdal Ha’emek — 72
Elad — 68
Haifa — 67
Raanana — 57
Rehovot — 53
Herzliya — 53
Efrat — 52
Modiin Illit — 48
Beitar Illit — 38
Lod — 37
Kiryat Ono — 33
Tiberias — 32
Kfar Saba — 36
Ramat Hasharon — 28
Ramle — 25
Hod Hasharon — 25
Kiryat Gat — 22
Givatayim — 22
Hadera — 20
Safed — 19
Nahariya — 16
Sderot — 13
Kiryat Ata — 12
Rosh Ha’ayin — 10
Rahat — 4
Nazareth — 3
Russians may face up to five years’ jail for spreading false coronavirus news
Russian lawmakers are set to consider legislation imposing severe punishment — including up to five years in prison — for people convicted of spreading false information about the coronavirus.
If a person were found guilty of inadvertently causing a person’s death or other grave consequences by spreading “intentionally false” information about life-threatening circumstances, he would face a fine of up to 2 million rubles ($25,000) or up to five years in prison.
The proposals also foresee punishment — including a fine of up to 1.5 million rubles and up to three years in prison — for harming a person’s health through spreading false information.
The proposals are part of a package of draft legislation that also aims to impose tough punishment — including up to seven years in prison — for people breaking coronavirus quarantine rules.
The amendments to Russia’s Criminal Code were proposed by Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house State Duma, and another senior lawmaker of the governing United Russia party, Pavel Krasheninnikov, so are expected to pass swiftly.
Supreme Rabbinical Court judges said infected with virus; 1 in serious condition
Two Supreme Rabbinical Court judges have been infected with the coronavirus, according to the Kikar HaShabat website.
Rabbi Maimon Nahari is in serious condition and on a ventilator, it says.
A second rabbinical judge on the country’s highest religious court, Rabbi Eliezer Igra, is displaying mild symptoms and is home with his wife, who is also sick with COVID-19.
Another Supreme Rabbinical Court employee is also sick, it says, without identifying them.
European stock markets extend gains at open
European stock markets rise at the open, extending gains won in the previous session, as traders weigh up global stimulus efforts to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus.
London gains 1.0 percent, Frankfurt climbs 1.5 percent, Paris and Milan advance 1.3 percent and Madrid is up 1.5 percent.
Coronavirus patient jumps from hospital window, is seriously hurt
A patient, 34, in the coronavirus ward at the Poriya Medical Center in Tiberias has jumped from a third-story window.
He is seriously injured in the fall.
27 ventilators, 8 million masks arrive in Israel, Health Ministry says
Israeli security services bring 27 ventilators into the country, along with some 8 million protective masks, a Health Ministry spokesperson says.
According to the official, the supply operation was carried out by the Mossad intelligence service, Defense Ministry, Health Ministry, Prime Minister’s Office, and Israel Defense Forces.
US death toll from pandemic set to surpass China’s
The mounting death toll from the virus outbreak in the United States has it poised to overtake China’s grim toll of 3,300 deaths.
Hard-hit Italy and Spain have already overtaken China and now account for more than half of the nearly 38,000 COVID-19 deaths worldwide, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
New York hospital doctor prepares for the worst, says peak near
With the rapid rise of hospitalizations and a health system nearly at capacity, New York doctor Shamit Patel is preparing for the worst over the next few days, all while hoping he won’t have to start choosing which coronavirus patients to treat.
Just 10 days ago, only half of the 46-year-old internist’s patients at Beth Israel — one of the Mount Sinai hospitals in Manhattan — were suffering from COVID-19.
“We’re not over capacity yet, but we’re planning for it to go over capacity,” he says, adding he thinks the hospital has “planned well.”
The wave of virus patients at Beth Israel corresponds to the one inundating New York City, which shot from 463 confirmed cases two weeks ago to 36,000 on Monday.
“At the rate that I’m seeing, the peak could be anywhere from end of this week to sometime next week,” says Patel.
Under extreme pressure for the past two weeks, he is preparing for the worst, even if “it’s something that we hope we don’t have to see.”
2 prison guards confirmed infected with coronavirus
The Israel Prisons Service says two guards have been infected with the novel coronavirus.
The diagnosis of a female guard at the Nitzan holding facility prompts authorities to close the center and place its 15 prisoners in quarantine.
The second guard works at Ofer Prison.
According to the Kan public broadcaster, neither has had recent direct contact with prisoners.
49-year-old victim identified; is survived by 4-year-old twins
The mayor of Lod identifies the woman who died of the coronavirus as Tamar Peretz Levy, 49, a resident of the city.
She is survived by four-year-old twins, Yair Revivo says in a Facebook post. Her partner, Shimon, died of heart failure shortly after their birth.
“Tamar was a hero, an engineer at Alta in the aerospace industry, who fought for many years to have a family and bring the twins into the world,” he says.
Most of her relatives are quarantined, the mayor says.
WHO warns pandemic `far from over’ in Asia and Pacific
The World Health Organization warns that while attention has shifted to epicenters in Western Europe and North America, COVID-19 epidemics are “far from over” in Asia and the Pacific.
Urging governments at all levels in the region to stay engaged in efforts to combat the virus, WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, Dr. Takeshi Kasai says, “This is going to be a long-term battle and we cannot let down our guard. We need every country to keep responding according to their local situation.”
He says the WHO realizes there is no one-size-fits-all approach but there are common tactics. “Those are: finding, isolating and testing cases early, tracing and quarantining contacts quickly, and putting in place multiple public health interventions to place physical distance between people to slow and stop transmission.”
Takeshi also cautions that countries still need to prepare for large-scale community transmission.
“We need to be clear that even with all of these measures, the risk will not go away as long as the pandemic continues. Rather, these measures can buy us valuable time to prepare,” he says.
Health Ministry: Number of virus infections hits 4,831
The Health Ministry reports 136 fresh coronavirus cases since last night, bringing the country’s total to 4,831.
Of them, 83 people are in serious condition, including 69 who have been put on ventilators. Another 95 are in moderate condition, according to the ministry.
The vast majority — 4,473 — display only light symptoms, and 163 have fully recovered from the disease, the ministry says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Death toll climbs to 18 as woman, 49, succumbs to virus
A 49-year-old woman dies of the coronavirus in central Israel’s Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center, making her the 18th and youngest person in Israel to succumb to the disease, the hospital says.
The medical center says the woman, whose name has not yet been released, suffered from preexisting medical conditions.
— Judah Ari Gross
New York Rep. Velázquez says she likely has virus
New York Rep. Nydia Velázquez, a Democrat who attended Friday’s House session to pass a $2 trillion rescue package, says in a statement that she has a presumed coronavirus infection.
Velázquez, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan, stood within feet of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic and Republican leaders at a signing ceremony after the bill was passed.
Velázquez, 67, says in the statement that she began to feel ill Sunday morning and spoke to the Capitol’s attending physician by phone. She says she was diagnosed with a presumed infection but has mild symptoms and is isolating at home, as the doctor recommended.
— AP
Haredim from virus hotspots said banned from ER at Israel’s largest hospital
Ultra-Orthodox residents of cities with large numbers of coronavirus cases will be banned from the emergency room at Sheba Medical Center and treated in an isolated area, according to a report by the Walla news site, which cites an internal directive at Israel’s largest hospital.
The rule applies to residents of Bnei Brak, Modiin Illit and Elad, and other places, it says, even if there is no known exposure to the virus or symptoms.
According to the report, Haredi patients seeking emergency medical care will be asked where they are coming from, while other patients will not be screened by location or community affiliation before entering the ER.
“When I see a Haredi person, I immediately think he has coronavirus,” a senior health official tells the site. “This is the right thing to do, it is our obligation to do it this way.”
Woman in her 50s is Israel’s 17th, and apparently youngest, victim of virus
A woman in her 50s has died of the coronavirus in Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv, the 17th and apparently youngest person in Israel to succumb to the disease, the hospital says.
In a statement, the hospital says the woman, whose name has not yet been released, suffered from serious preexisting conditions before contracting the virus.
— Judah Ari Gross
