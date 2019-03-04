Vatican to open archives on WWII-era pope accused of staying silent on Holocaust

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Israel ‘pleased’ by Vatican opening of WWII-era pope archives
Israel welcomes Pope Francis’s decision to next year open the archives on Pope Pius XII, widely accused by Jews of remaining silent on the crimes of the Holocaust.
“We are pleased by the decision and hope it will enable free access to all relevant archives,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Nahshon says in a statement.
In first, US deploys THAAD missile defense system in Israel as part of drill
The US military for the first time deploys the THAAD missile defense system in Israel, as part of a drill conducted by the United States European Command (EUCOM), the IDF says in a statement.
“The purpose of the deployment is to practice rapid deployment across the globe of complex systems, and to enhance cooperation with the IAF’s air defense systems,” the Israeli military says in an English-language statement, adding that the drill “emphasizes the US’s commitment to the defense and security of Israel.”
“The IDF is working in cooperation with US forces in order to enhance coordination between the two militaries and to strengthen the ability to defend Israeli airspace,” the army adds.
“The IDF is grateful for this exercise and stands ready to protect Israel’s airspace and civilians against a variety of threats from near and far. This is a defensive deployment that is not related to any specific current event.”
Yad Vashem welcomes opening of Pope Pius XII archives
The Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem responds to the Vatican’s announcement that archives on World War II-era Pope Pius XII will be opened next year, saying it commends the decision.
“For years, Yad Vashem has called for the opening of these archives, which will enable objective and open research as well as comprehensive discourse on issues related to the conduct of the Vatican in particular, and the Catholic Church in general, during the Holocaust,” it says in a statement.
“Yad Vashem expects that researchers will be granted full access to all documents stored in the archives,” it adds.
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper joins US presidential race
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says he’s running for president of the United States, casting himself as a can-do uniter who’s used to overcoming adversity and accomplishing liberal goals in a politically divided state.
“I’m running for president because we need dreamers in Washington, but we also need to get things done,” Hickenlooper, 66, a Democrat, says in a video announcing his campaign. “I’ve proven again and again I can bring people together to produce the progressive change Washington has failed to deliver.”
He becomes the second governor to enter the sprawling field, after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced his bid last week, and is trying to cast himself as a pragmatist who can also take on President Donald Trump.
Though as governor Hickenlooper prided himself for staying above partisan fights, he has argued his record as a former governor and big-city mayor distinguishes him from a broad field of Democratic presidential aspirants who are backing ambitious liberal plans on health care, taxes and the climate.
— AP
Netherlands recalls envoy from Iran over alleged plot to kill regime opponents
The Netherlands has recalled its ambassador from Tehran in a dispute over an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate regime opponents on Dutch soil, the Dutch foreign minister says.
Foreign Minister Stef Blok says the envoy was called back “for consultations” after Iran expelled two Dutch diplomats in February in a spat over the murders of two Iranian dissidents in 2015 and 2017.
— AFP
Bomb attached to balloons detonates inside Israeli community; no injuries caused
An incendiary balloon launched from the Gaza Strip, which prompted retaliatory airstrikes by the IAF, exploded between two buildings in one of the communities in the Eshkol Regional Council, according to Hebrew-language media.
המתיחות בדרום | בלון הנפץ שהתפוצץ בין שני בתים באחד היישובים במועצה האזורית אשכול @bokeralmog
(צילום: ביטחון אשכול) pic.twitter.com/IfgdpXloYA
— החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) March 4, 2019
The explosive device detonated but caused no injuries or damage, according to the reports.
Germany to strip terror fighters of citizenship in future
The German government plans to introduce legislation enabling authorities to strip Germans with dual nationality of their German citizenship if they fight for a terror group.
Interior Ministry spokeswoman Eleonore Petermann says the new rule will be applicable to over-18s and “for reasons of constitutional law” can only apply to future cases and can’t be used retroactively.
Officials say the legislation will be drawn up soon but do not offer a precise timetable.
German law already allows for dual nationals to be stripped of their German nationality if they volunteer for their other country’s armed forces without the consent of German authorities.
The move comes as Germany and other European countries consider what to do about citizens who fought for the Islamic State group.
— AP
Israel strikes Hamas outposts in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons
Israeli Air Force helicopters conduct strikes on two Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, including an observation outpost near Deir el-Balah, the IDF says in a statement.
The outpost was evacuated minutes earlier and there are no casualties, according to Palestinian media.
The airstrikes are in response to explosive balloons sent from Gaza into Israel earlier today, the military adds.
Vatican to open archives on WWII-era pope accused of staying silent on Holocaust
Pope Francis says he has decided to open up the Vatican archives on World War II-era pope Pius XII, who has been accused by Jews of staying silent on the Holocaust.
Declaring that “the church isn’t afraid of history,” Francis tells employees of the Vatican Secret Archives that the archives spanning the 1939-1958 pontificate will be open to researchers on March 2, 2020.
The Vatican usually waits 70 years after the end of a pontificate to open archives. It has been pressured to make the Pius XII documentation available sooner, while Holocaust survivors are still alive. The Vatican has defended Pius, saying he used behind-the-scenes diplomacy to try to save lives.
Pius’ actions will be scrutinized as part of efforts to decide if he should be a saint.
— AP
comments