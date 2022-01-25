Video said to refute senior cop’s claim that he acted to ‘secure’ crime scene he fled

Newly revealed video footage negates claims by a senior police official that he worked to secure a crime scene he allegedly fled, showing him immediately driving away from the incident.

Yesterday, Haaretz published video footage showing Israel’s top Arab cop Jamal Hakrush — a deputy commissioner in the force and the head of the unit for fighting crime in the Arab Israeli community — rushing away from the scene of a stabbing in Kafr Kanna in September 2020 and stumbling over the victim who was lying in a stairwell.

In a series of media interviews last night, Hakrush insisted that he had acted in a professional manner, telling the Kan public broadcaster that he had left the building in order to “secure the location” and to preserve the crime scene as “sterile.” Hakrush said that as a police officer, his primary concerns were to ensure that the criminal behavior did not continue and to detain the suspect while summoning backup.

But new video published by Haaretz purports to show Hakrush’s vehicle exiting the scene of the crime exactly one minute after he was seen leaving the building.