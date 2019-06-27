The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Viral video shows lucky catch of falling toddler in Istanbul
ISTANBUL — A viral video turns a young man into the hero of the hour in Istanbul after he is seen catching a toddler as she plummets from a second-floor window.
Fawzi Zabaat, a 17-year-old Algerian, was walking in the working-class district of Fatih when he saw the two-year-old Syrian girl playing near the open window of her apartment last week.
On the video, released this week, he is seen trying to alert those around him, before stepping in to catch her as she hurtles toward the pavement.
The teenager is modest when interviewed on Wednesday by the Dogan news agency, which published the images.
“I was just walking in the road when I saw the little girl at the window. She fell, and thanks to God, I caught her before she hit the ground,” he says.
— AFP
Croatian capital plans Holocaust memorial that omits collaborators
Croatia’s capital city pledges to erect a Holocaust memorial monument, but local Jews say they’ll have nothing to do with it as it does not mention local complicity.
“There is no place for a monument to six million Jewish in Zagreb and Croatia because such a monument already exists in Berlin,” the Jewish Community of Zagreb said last week in a statement about the municipality’s decision on June 4 to erect the monument.
“European countries have marked the killings of Jews on their respective territories with monuments and memorials,” the statement reads.
The organized Jewish community of Croatia is boycotting government-sponsored Holocaust commemoration events since 2016, citing what communal leaders say is a state-led effort to rehabilitate the Ustasha, a fascist movement led by Ante Pavelić that murdered hundreds of thousands of Serbs and tens of thousands of Jews during World War II.
In 2016, Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic posed during a trip to Canada with an Ustasha flag. The previous year in Israel she expressed her “deepest regrets” to victims “killed at the hands of the collaborationist Ustasha regime.”
— JTA
Acre ammonia leak stopped, nearby mall, train station reopened
An ammonia leak at a Unilever plant in Acre has been sealed, according to the Fire and Rescue Services. The leak caused the evacuation of a nearby mall, as well as the closure of an adjacent train station.
Twin suicide attacks target Tunisian security forces, at least 9 injured
A suicide attack targets police on the main street of Tunisia’s capital this morning, wounding a civilian and several police personnel, a police officer at the scene tells AFP.
Body parts are strewn in the road around a police car on Habib Bourguiba Avenue near the old city in Tunis.
A second attack in the city targets national guard forces, according to initial reports.
— Agencies
