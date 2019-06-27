Viral video shows lucky catch of falling toddler in Istanbul

ISTANBUL — A viral video turns a young man into the hero of the hour in Istanbul after he is seen catching a toddler as she plummets from a second-floor window.

Fawzi Zabaat, a 17-year-old Algerian, was walking in the working-class district of Fatih when he saw the two-year-old Syrian girl playing near the open window of her apartment last week.

On the video, released this week, he is seen trying to alert those around him, before stepping in to catch her as she hurtles toward the pavement.

The teenager is modest when interviewed on Wednesday by the Dogan news agency, which published the images.

“I was just walking in the road when I saw the little girl at the window. She fell, and thanks to God, I caught her before she hit the ground,” he says.

