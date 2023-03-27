Watchdog petitions High Court over Netanyahu’s firing of Gallant

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel petitions the High Court against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Netanyahu dismissed the Gallant yesterday, a day after the minister called on the government to stop its legislative efforts to upend the judiciary.

The watchdog asks for an interim order to freeze the firing, claiming it goes against Netanyahu’s conflict of interest agreement — the deal that allows him to govern during his ongoing corruption trial.

Last week, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara told Netanyahu that his involvement in the coalition’s judicial overhaul is “illegal and tainted by a conflict of interest.”