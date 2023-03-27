Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Watchdog petitions High Court over Netanyahu’s firing of Gallant

27 March 2023, 11:31 am Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-immigrant absorption minister Yoav Gallant hold a press conference at the Knesset, January 9, 2019. (Noam Revkin Fenton/ Flash90/ File)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-immigrant absorption minister Yoav Gallant hold a press conference at the Knesset, January 9, 2019. (Noam Revkin Fenton/ Flash90/ File)

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel petitions the High Court against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Netanyahu dismissed the Gallant yesterday, a day after the minister called on the government to stop its legislative efforts to upend the  judiciary.

The watchdog asks for an interim order to freeze the firing, claiming it goes against Netanyahu’s conflict of interest agreement — the deal that allows him to govern during his ongoing corruption trial.

Last week, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara told Netanyahu that his involvement in the coalition’s judicial overhaul is “illegal and tainted by a conflict of interest.”

