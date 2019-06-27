Wave of incendiary balloons sparks 24 fires in southern Israel

Waves of balloon-borne incendiary devices are launched from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel throughout the day today, sparking at least 24 fires in Israel, according to initial estimates by Israeli authorities.

If the airborne arson attacks continue at the same pace, Thursday will likely see the largest number of fires started by Gazan balloons in a single day since the attacks began last spring.

There have been no injuries reported in the blazes, most of which have occurred in agricultural fields and grasslands. Several fires have also been reported inside Israeli communities in the Sha’ar Hanegev and Eshkol regions.

A balloon-borne incendiary device also landed just outside a home in the Eshkol region, where it was quickly extinguished before the fire could spread.

On Tuesday, in response to the arson attacks that picked up considerably in the past week, Israel halted the flow of gasoline and diesel fuel from Israeli territory into the Gaza Strip, a move that drew criticism from human rights advocates who condemned it as collective punishment.

— Judah Ari Gross