Western Wall sits forlorn, emptied of crowds by COVID-19 regulations

While protesters pack Paris Square, the plaza in front of the Western Wall, usually a hotbed of activity the night before Yom Kippur, is a ghost town, in line with health regulations.

עולם לא נראתה רצפת רחבת הכותל בלילה שלפני יום הכיפורים. בשנה שעברה הגענו לכאן בעקבות הרבבות שהצטופפו ברחבה. השנה ננסה להביא את הכותל אליכם הביתה. משדר הסליחות המרכזי של ישראל 23:15, קשת 12 @yaircherki @SivanRahav @N12News pic.twitter.com/6s44wUovRr — עופר חדד Ofer Hadad (@Ofer_Hadad) September 26, 2020

The plaza and other parts of the Old City are usually packed with people for Slichot, special penitential prayers traditionally said in the middle of the night, ahead of Yom Kippur.

This year, a special prayer service from the Western Wall will be broadcast on television, with only a limited number of attendees there in person.

One person posts screenshots of the Western Wall and Paris Square alongside each other, with the message “Sad!”