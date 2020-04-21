WHO tells countries not to rush to ease restrictions, warns of resurgence

The World Health Organization advises that governments and societies remain vigilant to stop transmission of the coronavirus, saying the lifting of lockdowns and other measures needs to be done gradually.

“This is not the time to be lax. Instead, we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future,” says Dr. Takeshi Kasai, WHO regional director for the Western Pacific.

Takeshi also says that rushing to ease or lift restrictions would “likely lead to a resurgence of diseases” and that individuals and societies need to be ready for a new way of living that “strikes the right balance” between virus measures and allowing for national and regional economies to start functioning once more.

“As we move forward in this difficult time, our lives, our health system and approach to stopping transmission must continue to adapt and evolve along with the epidemic, at least until a vaccine or very effective treatment is found. This process will need to become our new normal,” he says.

— AP