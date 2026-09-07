Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of air raids, missile strikes

Yemen’s Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes on various areas of Yemen as the rebels push on with an offensive to seize territory bordering the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait.

“The Saudi enemy targeted the provinces of Jawf, al-Bayda, Marib and Taiz with several airstrikes and cruise missiles,” says the Saba news agency, which is affiliated with the Iran-backed Houthi movement.