Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of air raids, missile strikes

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 11:56 am
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Yemen’s Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes on various areas of Yemen as the rebels push on with an offensive to seize territory bordering the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait.

“The Saudi enemy targeted the provinces of Jawf, al-Bayda, Marib and Taiz with several airstrikes and cruise missiles,” says the Saba news agency, which is affiliated with the Iran-backed Houthi movement.

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